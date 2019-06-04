Plant pathologists look below the surface to detect crop diseases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Plant pathologists at the Texas A&M Agrilife Research Center are now inspecting crop diseases for their clients in a more in-depth way.
Instead of diagnosing based on the symptoms of diseases in crops like wheat, corn, cotton and sorghum, they'll now be taking a look at things at the molecular level.
“You could have a variant of the same pathogen that’s now evolved to develop resistance to say a fungicide that’s commonly used around here,” said Extension Specialist of Plant Pathology and Microbiology Dr. Ken Obasa.
Here in the Texas Panhandle, wheat is in season and the lab has already seen crops affected by leaf rust.
Obasa said the wet spring season has also given way to an uncommon and unfamiliar bacterial disease among wheat called black chaff.
“I visited at least four producer fields, and we’re talking hundreds of acres here, and every single one of those fields, the entire stretch of it, was covered in this bacterial pathogen,” he said.
Producers of the crop can also now take their seeds to the lab to determine how much of it is contaminated.
“We can check to see if it’s got black chaff,” said Obasa. “We can give them a ratio percentage of how much of the seeds is contaminated with disease, so at least that way they will know and be prepared for it next season.”
Lab assistant to Dr. Obasa, Jammie Moore, believes the behind-the-scenes role they play in agriculture is important to the industry as a whole.
“Some producers spend millions of dollars a year to feed cattle and things like that and they have something that goes wrong, we’ve got to figure out what it is as soon as possible,” said Moore.
By using a more efficient method to detect plant diseases much earlier and knowing how to treat them and not treat them, those who work in agriculture can save time and money.
“If you know what issues you’ve got, then you’re better informed about how to manage it,” said Obasa. “And timely intervention is something that could be cost-saving for a lot of producers.”
