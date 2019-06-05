MLB draft calls on Hallsville twice

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - The Hallsville Bobcats heard two of its former players names in the MLB twice in two days.
Connor Reich, taken in the 31st round, played at Navarro and Texas State. The pitcher was drafted by the Chicago White Sox.
Before Reich, Justin Slaten was taken in the third round, 86 overall, by the Texas Rangers.
The tall, lanky pitcher was very humble and cool about it. He pitched his college ball at the University of New Mexico.
Playing for the Rangers is a dream come true, in fact, he was just at a Rangers game last week.
Nobody knew who he was, they will in time now.
“I’m really excited about the organization, like you said they’re a young team that, you know, they’re playing good ball for a young club right now,” Slaten said. “I’m excited about everything in the future there, like you said with the new stadium, a lot of really great guys in the organization that were drafted this year along with me and in year’s past. I’m real excited they see me as a part of their future.”
