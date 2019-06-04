Marshall schools to offer free lunch and breakfast for all students

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Starting in the fall, students in the Marshall Independent School District will not have to pay for breakfasts and lunches.
The school's participation in the National School Lunch Program's Community Eligibility Provision program has made this a possibility.
“This program will allow MISD students to eat both breakfast and lunch free of charge,” said Cindy Brandon, MISD Director of Child Nutrition, in a news release. “Students will continue to use their current method of identification at the point of sales in the lunch lines, but all meals will be free to all students.”
The Community Eligibility Provision doesn’t use the household applications for free and reduce priced meals. Participating school districts agree to serve the free meals for four school years and claim the meals based on a percentage of identified students multiplied by a United States Department of Agriculture-defined multiplier factor, according to a news release.
The program will reimburse MISD using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs.
In the past, MISD students in Pre-K through 5th grade were able to get free breakfast.
Other East Texas school districts participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program include Longview ISD, Lufkin ISD and Nacogdoches ISD.
