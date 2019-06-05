Longview police: 1 injured in shooting

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police say one person has been injured in a shooting.
About 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Good Shepherd Medical Center when a victim with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to a police spokeswoman.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Officer Kristie Brian with the Longview Police Department.
About 4:30 p.m., officers were spotted at Park and Mitchell streets, where a portion of the road had been cordoned off. Police say the location may be connected to the case and it remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
