Longview police: 1 injured in shooting
About 4:30 p.m. June 5, Longview officers were spotted at Park and Mitchell streets, where they cordoned off a portion of the roadway. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 5, 2019 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 4:49 PM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police say one person has been injured in a shooting.

About 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Good Shepherd Medical Center when a victim with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, according to a police spokeswoman.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Officer Kristie Brian with the Longview Police Department.

About 4:30 p.m., officers were spotted at Park and Mitchell streets, where a portion of the road had been cordoned off. Police say the location may be connected to the case and it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

