LETU flight team to embark on 2,400 mile air race

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A flight team from LeTourneau University will embark on a four-day, 2,400-mile air race next week.
The Air Race Classic is an all-female, 10-leg, international race that will end in Canada. The race starts Monday in Jackson, Tenn. It will wind through the Midwest, eventually ending up near Niagara Falls.
This is the third time a LETU crew will compete in the race.
Laura Laster, director of flight operations said the race requires a lot of planning, including gathering information about the plane they’ll be flying and how it performs.
That took them on a test flight to Vernon, Texas where they were able to establish their baseline speed.
“Once we establish our speed, then during the race that’s the speed that we’re trying to beat is our own plane’s speed,” Laster explained.
The flight team includes Laster, LETU student and flight instructor Erica Swenson, Cecelia Kim and flight team coach and LETU flight instructor Claire Key.
While Laster, Swenson and Kim take turns piloting the plane, Key will be on the ground in Longview helping them plan their flying time and navigate weather patterns.
“Lots of radar watching and looking at forecasts,” Key said.
In fact, planning — not speed — is the key to winning this race. Swenson said the teams aren’t judged on which one has the fastest plane because it’s not a head-to-head race.
“You have a handicap which is given based on the way your airplane is going to be configured, how many people are going to be on board and how fast the actual airplane goes,” Swenson said. “Your job is to beat that time so if you have a handicap of 140 miles an hour, you’re trying to get 145, 146 using the winds that you plan with at different altitudes and just good planning and good luck.”
Like Laster, this will be Swenson’s first time competing in the Air Race Classic. But it’s no surprise she ended up interested in a life of flying.
“I was raised by an airline pilot and a flight attendant. When I was 17, I went up in a helicopter for the first time. That was my first small aircraft, and I fell in love and realized that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," she said.
The team is competing against 49 teams. Their goal is to place in the top third which Laster said shows good planning skills in the air.
The most challenging part of the race is endurance, according to Swenson.
“It’s a 4-day race. You’re in the airplane for long periods of time, so eating and drinking has to be done accordingly. You have to make sure you get plenty of sleep on the ground and plenty of good food on the ground because during the day you’re not eating anything more than nuts and jerky.”
The team has been preparing for the race since October, including fundraising to help pay for the journey.
