Kilgore KFC murderer denied parole

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of killing five people 36 years ago will remain in prison at least another five years as a state board denied his parole this week.
Romeo Pinkerton pleaded guilty in the 1983 murders of Opie Hughes, Joey Johnson, David Maxwell, Mary Tyler and Monte Landers in 2007.
They were all abducted from the Kilgore KFC during an apparent robbery and taken to a field, where they were shot execution-style.
For more than 20 years, the case went unsolved. Then, in 2005, two men, who were already serving sentences in prison for other crimes, were charged with the murders.
According to the TDCJ website, Pinkerton’s parole was denied Tuesday due to his criminal history and the elements of the offense.
Pinkerton will again be considered for parole in May of 2024.
Previous report: Kilgore KFC murderer eligible for parole
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.