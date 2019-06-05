Improvements on the way for 5 Longview parks

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Improvements are on the way for several neighborhood parks, and the Longview Parks and Recreation Department is seeking feedback on the bond-funded enhancements.
A series of community meetings have been scheduled to discuss upgrades to Lois Jackson Park, McWhorter Park, Patterson Park, Spring Creek Park, Stamper Park and Womack Field. The meetings will be hosted by Parks staff and the corresponding city council member.
The Lois Jackson Park community meeting, hosted by District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle, took place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, at the Longview First Church of the Nazarene. The bond provides $600,000 for improvements for Lois Jackson Park.
