Gregg County Historical Museum exhibit celebrates Texas statehood

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Historical Museum is celebrating the annexation of Texas with the exhibit “Annexation; Celebrating Texas Statehood."
The annexation of Texas as the 28th member of the United States of America had a profound impact on world events and the course of democracy in the 19th and 20th centuries.
“Annexation” tells the story of Texas as a Mexican colony and Republic, its campaign to join the United States, the vote for annexation and the consequences of that vote.
The exhibit will be at the Gregg County Historical Museum through June 15, 2019. Museum hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for senior citizens and $1 for children and students. Click here for more information.
