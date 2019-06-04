Governor Abbott signs Amarillo representative’s bill that aims to provide mental health services to students

“When considering the needs of public school students, mental health is a priority because if students are affected by trauma, they are not going to be able to learn in the classroom until we can help them cope with whatever trauma they’ve experienced," said Aaron Phillips, the presidents of the Amarillo Education Association. "And so, by training public school employees, teachers, counselors, and staff further in the mental health needs of our students, we can ensure that they have more opportunities for success.”