FOUND TORTOISE: Game Warden searching for African tortoise’s owner

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Game Warden with Texas Parks and Wildlife is asking for the owner of an African Spurred Tortoise to come forward.
Titus County Game Warden Jerry Ash Jr. said the tortoise, which is not native to Texas, was found on Llama Road near the Upshur and Camp County line on Sunday afternoon.
Ash said residents in the area reported they had seen the reptile in their yard a week before the animal was captured.
The Game Warden said they are unsure of who the animal belongs to as they are native to areas near the Sahara Desert in Africa.
Ash said the tortoise is being taken to the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in Grand Saline.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.