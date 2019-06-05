Former Carthage teacher indicted on charge of improper relationship between educator, student

PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A former Carthage ISD teacher has been indicted on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Lauren Nicole Nolan, of Longview, was indicted on the charge on May 30, online judicial records show.
Nolan was arrested on Oct. 25 following an investigation. Carthage ISD reported in a news release that they had received complaints about “comments Ms. Nolan made in the classroom” on March 9.
She was placed on administrative leave and submitted her letter of resignation the next day. She did not return to school for the remainder of the school year.
Nolan was a teacher and coach for the district.
