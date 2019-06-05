East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More rain is expected here in East Texas through the first half of the day on Friday. Rainfall totals of an additional 1 to 3 inches are possible with the heaviest rainfall expected to be over Deep East Texas. As we head into the overnight hours tonight, rain should continue with chances near 60%. On Thursday, the chances diminish just a bit to a 50% early in the day and then a 40% chance afternoon/evening hours. Some sunshine is expected to break out tomorrow, so there could be a few isolated thundershowers forming as we warm up. A few isolated stronger storms will be possible over the southern areas of East Texas as this area appears to be a bit more unstable. On Friday, rain chances will likely continue through the early afternoon hours before diminishing to near 0% late in the day. The upcoming weekend forecast looks very nice but very warm. Heat Index Values should near 100 degrees both days. A weak cold front late Sunday/early Monday could produce a few showers, but by sunrise on Monday, rain chances end. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week look sunny and fairly mild for this time of year.