East Texas plumbers react to potential deregulation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas plumbers are planning to head to Austin this month over possible deregulation of the plumbing industry.
State lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would extend the life of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners. That means comes Sept. 1, anyone can do plumbing work without a license. Several east Texas plumbers tells us they plan on protesting on the steps of the capitol if something isn’t done.
“People are going to get sick if they just let everybody who wants to come and do plumbing at somebody’s house, they’re going to get sick. Things are going to happen. It’s got to be regulated,” said Mark Grosvenor, with C. Woods Company.
“It takes a long time to be a licensed plumber. Two year apprenticeship to get your first license. A lot of classes and continuing education that really helps us be professionals in the trade that we do,” said Tyler plumber Sam Tabler.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a video assuring plumbers he is working on the issue. Abbott said he can extend the life of the agency for two years without a special session.
It’s still unclear exactly how that can be done. The governor said, “we will let you know very soon. Don’t worry.”
A Rally for the Future of Texas Plumbers is set for 11 a.m., June 14 on the south steps of the state capitol.
