City of Tyler asks downtown businesses to weigh in on electric scooter proposal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While a bill recently introduced in the Texas Senate was hoping to put restriction on electric scooters throughout the state, the city of Tyler is looking into the future possibility of offering scooters for residents.
On April 11, the city council tabled a proposal to bring Blue Duck Scooters to Tyler. Before diving into the topic, members of the city council and Tyler Police Department had concerns about regulation, safety, and whether they’d be a good fit for the city.
“They’re fun, don’t get me wrong, but I know they’re a little bit dangerous because they go a little bit high speed," said Edgar Ordorica, owner of Taqueria El Lugar. “And my only concern here is, because everything is so small around here, there’s not really a long stretch of sidewalk or anything like that.”
The proposal was tabled for 60 days, which ends on Monday, June 10. Since tabling discussion, the city sent out a survey to see what those in the downtown community think of the scooters being made available in the area.
“Not all the bricks are even layered, some bricks are up, that’d be scary if someone is going full speed and they hit a brick and start tumbling forward," Ordorica said. "It can cause big serious injuries. And there’s traffic, there’s crazy traffic because it’s Broadway, for safety issues, you know, that’s my concern about that.”
Blue Duck Scooters approached city leaders in March for permission to place dozens of rentable, motor-assisted scooters around town, according to Jimmy Toler, chief of police. Customers would pay to rent the scooter and then leave it at the end of their route to be picked up later by Blue Duck employees.
While some business owners were against the idea for safety concerns, others thought it would make getting to their jobs much easier.
“It would be handy to have them downtown, especially for me because whenever it get really hot, it’s hard to be going out there and coming back to the office,” said Susan Suarez, runner at Martin Walker.
The city said at this point, they aren’t planning on going forward with the scooters, but want to have the opinion of those in the community for reconsideration in the future.
Blue Duck Scooters is a Texas-based company that launched in San Antonio. The company has scooters in cities across the South.
