City council to consider second proposed development in south Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A proposed development in south Tyler is now waiting for approval from the Tyler City Council.
On Tuesday, the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request for a development that would include multi-family dwellings but no apartment complexes.
The request was made by Steven Roosth of Roosth Companies. The 114-acre development would mostly stretch from Hollytree Drive to West Cumberland Road and from Old Jacksonville Highway to Maple Lane. That puts it next to the recently approved 300-acre project by Genecov Investments, which was approved in April.
Though the Roosth Company project will not include apartment complexes, some residents are still concerned.
“What our main concern is is the density of all of the residences around there. The highest density is about five or six residents per acre,” said resident Robert Justis. “In the proposal (Tuesday) was for 12 to 15 residences per acre. The Planning and Zoning Commission is supposed to keep the neighborhood similar to what they currently are, but they’re going for a density that’s almost three times what it currently is."
Roosth said the 300-acre development and his company’s 114-acre development were co-owned by both companies until they separated in November 2018.
