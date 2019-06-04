Woman sentenced to prison for trying to kidnap toddler at Longview train station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman is headed to prison after pleading guilty to robbery and attempted kidnapping.
Angela Faith Alldredge, 41, entered her plea Tuesday afternoon. She was sentenced to 13 years on the robbery charge and two years for the attempted kidnapping.
On June 6, 2018, Alldredge tried to kidnap a 2-year-old child at the Longview Amtrak Station in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue.
According to police reports, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in which two women were fighting over a child.
Online jail records show Alldredge was charged with kidnapping, robbery and criminal trespass.
