Whitehouse police responding after vehicle reportedly crashes into post office

WHITEHOUSE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Whitehouse Police Department officers are responding to a report a vehicle crashed into a building.
The incident occurred about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the United States Postal Service office in the 1100 block of Highway 110 in Whitehouse, a department representative confirmed.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash. KLTV has a crew en route to the scene. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and we aware of emergency responders.
