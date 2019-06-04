Whitehouse police responding after vehicle reportedly crashes into post office

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 4, 2019 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 1:13 PM

WHITEHOUSE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Whitehouse Police Department officers are responding to a report a vehicle crashed into a building.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the United States Postal Service office in the 1100 block of Highway 110 in Whitehouse, a department representative confirmed.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash. KLTV has a crew en route to the scene. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and we aware of emergency responders.

