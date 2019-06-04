Suspect puts gun down, surrenders to Tyler police; residents allowed to return home

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police are working a scene on Shiloh Road near New Copeland.
So far, police say Shiloh Road is shut down near New Copeland in all directions. Do not attempt to drive into that part of town at this time.
Police have confirmed to KLTV that the incident started at around 7:30 p.m. According to Officer Don Martin, they were called to the home regarding a man who was off his medication and was intoxicated. EMS was already at the scene. Police arrived and officers approached and talked with the man’s family. They went around back and man began firing.
At about 8:45 p.m., the suspect came out with his hands up and put his gun down. He was taken into custody by Tyler police. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
Residents are allowed to return home. The man’s identity has not been released.
Witnesses on Stagecoach Drive say they have heard some gunshots and there are numerous police vehicles in their neighborhood. One witness told KLTV that she could hear gunshots and see police with weapons drawn.
We have reached out to police for further information.
