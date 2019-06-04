Two months after destructive tornado, some Alto residents struggle to recover, rebuild

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Two months after tornadoes tore through Cherokee County, some residents in Alto are still waiting on the repair and rebuilding process.
The signs of recovery are clear along the streets of Alto: debris piles are still scattered across much of the city and contractor groups are still repairing and rebuilding homes and businesses impacted by the storm.
Terra Thacker has lived in the same home in Alto for the past 12 year. For the last 2 months, though, she’s called a camper home, as she waits for her home to be repaired.
“My husband has said, worst case scenario, early October, because there’s a lot of inside structure,” Thacker said of the timeline for her home’s repair. “There going to have to go in and redo the floors, the sheet rock, and just different things.”
Thacker’s home received considerable damage when the tree in her front yard was blown over into the front porch and roof of her home. Despite the amount of work that’s still to be done, Thacker said there’s a deep feeling of gratefulness that more damage wasn’t done, and no harm came to her family.
“There’s also a sense of displacement, even as I drive up from somewhere. Before they tore [the front porch] down, it was just like, wow, that’s my house,” Thacker explained.
Recovery doesn’t end with her home, either: Thacker said there’s something to be said about the feelings that arise when the thunder and lightning clap outside, or when she gets weather alerts about potentially severe weather headed their way.
“We still have that fear when it rains, or I hear my alarm goes off about a tornado or something. No matter where it is, you just still get into survival mode,” Thacker said.
Other families have been more fortunate. Dana Irving said her home received a lot of roof damage, but two months after the storm, her home is nearly as good as new.
“We had lots of help, a lot of people come through and lots of support; just took a little bit at a time and it went really well,” Dana said.
“You never think it’s going to happen to you, until it does, and then all you can do is help your neighbors out and go help clean up. That’s all you can really do," said Cayle Irving.
The Irving family said the beautiful part of living in a small town in East Texas is that you can find help from your neighbors when you need it most.
“Everyone knows how bad it was, and we all just help each other out,” said Cayle.
