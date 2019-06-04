Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see cloud cover increase as we move through the afternoon with a chance for a stray shower here and there. Temperatures will stay nice and warm in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring the best chances of seeing heavy rainfall. We will also see a nice drop in temperatures those days, in the low 80s. Friday will bring a few peaks of sunshine but you will still want the umbrella. For the weekend we will see plenty of sunshine wi9th temperatures right back into the low 90s. We will keep that trend into the start of the next work week.