State semifinals set for high school baseball
June 3, 2019 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 10:24 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 2019 baseball season will come to an end this week with only six teams left standing as state champions. Several of those could be from East Texas.

Spectator information.

Here are the semifinal matchups:

Wednesday Games

1A:

  • New Home(19-2) vs.Wells(16-8) - 9 am Dell Diamond
  • D’Hanis(23-4) vs.Dodd City(19-5) - 12 pm Dell Diamond

2A:

  • Valley Mills(28-6) vs.Linden Linden-Kildare(20-9) - 4 pm Dell Diamond
  • Dallardsville Big Sandy(34-4) vs.Albany(23-7) - 7 pm Dell Diamond

4A:

  • Kilgore(32-7) vs.Sweeny(30-9) - 1 pm UFCU Disch Falk
  • Argyle(38-1-1) vs.La Vernia(28-11) - 4 pm UFCU Disch Falk

Thursday Games:

1A Championship - 9 am Dell Diamond

2A Championship - 12 pm Dell Diamond

4A Championship - 6: 30 pm UFCU Disch Falk

5A:

  • Colleyville Heritage(37-3) vs.Corsicana(29-10) - 4pm Dell Diamond
  • Georgetown(40-4-1) vs.Mission Sharyland Pioneer(37-8) - 7 pm Dell Diamond

Friday Games

3A:

  • Wall(37-1) vs.Kirbyville(33-7-1) - 9 am Dell Diamond
  • Blanco(32-4) vs.Van Alstyne(29-5) - 12 pm Dell Diamond

6A:

  • Fort Bend Ridge Point(32-4-1) vs.McKinney Boyd(31-14) - 4 pm Dell Diamond
  • Austin Lake Travis(37-4) vs.Southlake Carroll(31-11) - 7 pm Dell Diamond

Saturday Games

3A Championship - 9 am Dell Diamond

5A Championship - 12 pm Dell Diamond

6A Championship - 4 pm Dell Diamond

