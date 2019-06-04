Smith County hires law firm to help with redistricting after 2020 census

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners hired a law firm Tuesday to help with redistricting after the 2020 census.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran says redistricting is important to ensure that county precincts are balanced and so that all geographic areas are represented fairly.
“We want to get a head start to make sure the census is accurate so we can redistrict our lines in Smith County as required by law. We do it accurately and in such a way that we come out with lines that reflect a representative government according to the people in Smith County,” Moran said.
He says the law firm is familiar with the county and its history when it comes to redistricting.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.