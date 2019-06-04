Sabine ISD launches its first-ever summer food program for youth in the community

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sabine Independent School District has launched a program that will make sure any child willing and able to join them on campus during the summer will also find a free meal waiting on them.
The district has launched its first-ever summer food program designed to offer meals to the youth in the community. There’s no qualification to receive a meal except that kids must be under the age of 18, no matter whether they’re a student at Sabine ISD.
The middle school has been transformed into a Hawaiian luau of sorts so students don’t feel like they’re at school during the summertime.
The district said the only way it loses money during the program is if there isn’t enough participation. The lunches are covered by a federal food program, so the district invites any kid who can join them for a free meal.
Lunches will be offered from 11 to 12 p.m., and snacks will be offered from 1 to 1:30 p.m. every Monday through Thursday during the month of June.
The district even offers a menu for kids to see beforehand. You can see the menu by visiting the district’s website.
