Police identify man arrested for allegedly shooting at officers in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police have identified the man arrested for allegedly shooting at officers Monday evening.
According to a press release, at 7:31 p.m., Tyler Police responded to 5111 Stagecoach in reference to a Welfare concern of a male identified as Jessie Glynn Adams, 53, who lives at the home.
The press release said officers made contact with his family who stated that Adams was off his medication and intoxicated. The officers were told that he was in the back yard and went to contact him. Two officers approached a high wood fence to gain entry thru the gate to make contact with Adams.
Adams fired several 9mm rounds at the officers thru the fence as they attempted to enter. Officers immediately took cover and called for more assistance. The subject fired approximately a dozen rounds during the stand-off.
Officers secured the roadways and nearby residences to secure the safety of the public until Adams was secured. At 8:45 p.m. Adams was taken in to custody in the backyard when he laid the weapon on the ground and placed his hands in the air.
Adams was arrested and charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon.
The release said no one was injured during the incident and Adams was taken into custody without force.
