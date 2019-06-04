Parade set to honor ‘American Idol’ star Laci Kaye Booth

Parade set to honor ‘American Idol’ star Laci Kaye Booth
Laci Kaye Booth performs 'Open Arms' by Journey on American Idol
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | June 4, 2019 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 12:40 PM

LIVINGSTON, TEXAS (KTRE) - A parade is planned in honor of ‘American Idol’ contestant Laci Kaye Booth.

The parade is set for 10 a.m. on June 8, according to a news release from the City of Livingston.

The parade will travel through downtown Livingston, starting at East Feagin Street and proceeding down North Washington Avenue/Business 59 before ending at East Abbey Street.

At 11 a.m., a homecoming reception and concert will be held at the Polk County Commerce Center, 1017 Highway 59 Loop North. Admission is free.

Laci Kaye Booth performs during American Idol's Queen Night. (Source: American Idol)
Booth was eliminated after soaring into the Top 4 of the Season 17 competition. Judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, used their only save of the season to save her from elimination.

Booth was one of four contestants from East Texas.

The 23-year-old Livingston native is the daughter of Ben and Priscilla Cockrell and Jody Booth.

Y’ALL. My hometown is throwing me a hometown PARADE. I am so honored 😍 This Saturday in downtown Livingston, Tx. ♥️ The...

Posted by Laci Kaye Booth on Monday, June 3, 2019

With her soulful country sound, Booth’s performances earned her accolades from the judges, including her rendition of “To Love Somebody.”

“And you were out in front of the band and you commanded our attention with your voice more than I’ve ever heard ...” Bryan said of the performance.

LIVE: ‘American Idol’ contestant Laci Kaye Booth stops by East Texas Now

Perry often was complimentary Booth.

“The bigger the hair the closer to God, and you’re touching the stars right now,” she Perry commented after one performance.

At the beginning of her journey, Booth said singing was a dream she’s had since childhood.

“I’ve always wanted this," she said. "This has been my every birthday candle wish, every penny thrown in a well. I’ve wished and prayed and dreamed for this.”

East Texas natives, Riley Thompson (left) and Laci Kaye Booth (right) performed duets with singer Brett Young during Sunday's performance (Source: American Idol)
For more information, contact City Manager Bill Wiggins, 936-327-4311 or Mayor Judy Cochran, 936-327-4014.

