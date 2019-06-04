East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Overnight tonight, a partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected with very humid conditions likely. Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a very slight chance for rain will exist. As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, plenty of moisture will build into East Texas from the Gulf of Mexico, giving us a fairly good chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday should be in the 1.50″-2.50″ range with a few getting a bit less and a few getting a bit more. Rain chances diminish on Friday, but a few are still possible. Just a small chance on Saturday and none expected on Sunday. A cold front may move through on Monday, increasing our rain chances as the front passes. Very warm temperatures through tomorrow, then with the clouds/rain in the area, temperatures should cool down a bit. Warming temperatures again as we head into the weekend. We are watching an area of disturbed weather over the western Bay of Campeche for tropical development. This system will move moisture into our area on Wednesday and Thursday.