EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies this morning with warm temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy and very warm this afternoon as temperatures reach the lower 90s. A slight chance for a few isolated thundershowers this afternoon, but rain chances will be increasing through the week. A tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico will slowly drift toward the Texas coast over the next 24-48 hours. There is a possibility that this could develop into a tropical storm, but even if it doesn’t, the wave will bring in ample moisture to increase rain chances and possibly bring heavy rainfall to parts of East Texas by midweek. Rain will be likely Wednesday and Thursday and even into parts of Friday before the storm system moves out of the area by the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 80s with more clouds and rain midweek, but as the sunshine returns, temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s this weekend.