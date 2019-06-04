Longview storm damage leads to waiting lists for contractors

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview residents will not soon forget the afternoon of May 8 when a storm ripped through the city. Hundreds of homes were damaged by falling trees and area contractors still have waiting lists for repairs.
For contractors like Greg Selman of S S Contractors, there is plenty of work in Longview.
“Have you ever been this busy?” I asked.
“Not on storm damage, no. Not on storm damage. This is the most we’ve ever seen; 30 years and this is the worst I’ve ever seen in Longview,” Selman replied.
In fact he’s working:
“Four jobs; damage jobs. Got some other stuff going but four repair jobs right now,” Selman revealed.
And they are all roof damage caused by falling trees. So many people need help that they do too.
“We are trying to hire extra people. We have hired some extra people, and I don’t know if there’s any left. I think that everybody that is needing a job is on somebody’s roof over here,” Selman stated.
The jobs are pretty close together.
“We’re a block over, block over; two streets down. It’s real close. A lot of damage, a lot of damage,” he said.
Some homes are livable, but many are not.
“Like this one that we’re working on right here we’ve had to cut the electricity off on this one and significant roof damage on those so those are the ones we’re trying to get repaired first so we can get folks back in their houses,” Selman explained.
Or at least covered up so there isn’t more damage from rain.
“Our main concern is get it back where they can live in it, and then we’ll jump to another house, do the same thing. We’re following back and doing the finishing work,” Greg stated.
That’s things like painting. But before that contractors sometimes find additional damage which has to be documented by insurance adjusters.
“If they can’t get by we take pictures or videos of what we’ve got so that we can submit those to the adjusters,” he said.
So right now it’s a matter of working smartly, and patient homeowners.
Selman says contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners are all working closely together to get people back in their homes. But, even so he thinks they’ll be working in the area a couple more months.
