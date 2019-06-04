Longview businesswoman buys lunch for first responders, city workers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview first responders and city workers enjoyed a free lunch Tuesday courtesy of businesswoman Betty Horaney.
She brought in several food trucks and provided lunch to those who responded and helped out after powerful storms hit the city on May 8. She says she did it because the city workers and first responders deserved it.
“They have done an outstanding job for our community and our city and sometime they don’t get thanked, and Horaney’s just wanted to say thank you to them,” Horaney said.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack praised Horaney for the lunch and continued community outreach.
“This is the heart of her spirit. This is what this lady does all the time for out community day in and day out,” Mack said. "She’s a giver all the time. She’s never a taker and that’s what makes Longview so special.
City crews are still working to clear debris from some of the hardest areas. Hundreds of trees were downed when 90 mph straight line winds tore through several neighborhoods.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.