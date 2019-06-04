Firefighters at scene of fire on West Marshall in Longview, West Methvin blocked to traffic

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Firefighters are battling a blaze in Longview Monday night.
Longview Fire Department confirms they are working a fire in the 500 block of West Marshall near its intersection with West Methvin. It is not clear what is burning at this time, though it appears to be a building behind Penny Motors, according to our reporter at the scene.
Longview police have Methvin blocked off in all directions. Avoid the area.
Smoke was visible from a distance on KLTV’s tower cam in Longview. We have reached out to Fire Marshal Kevin May for further details.
