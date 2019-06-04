Fire destroys RV parked behind Longview business

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is investigating a Monday night fire that destroyed an RV parked behind a business.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 10:15 p.m. in the back lot of Pocket Change Fabrication in the 500 block of West Marshall Avenue.
The RV was well-involved when firefighters arrived on scene. No one was inside the RV at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the main building.
The owner of Pocket Change Fabrication also owns the RV. He says this is the third fire he’s had in the lot, including a fire that burned a truck.
The cause of the RV fire is under investigation.
