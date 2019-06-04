East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Rain chances will increase significantly during the day on Wednesday and remain fairly good through Friday at Midday before decreasing into the end of the day on Friday. Rainfall totals for Wednesday through Friday are now in the 2.00″ to 4.00″ range with some locations getting more and a few getting less. The area of disturbed weather over the SW Gulf of Mexico is showing no real signs of becoming anything more than just that, but it will be the main supplier of moisture from Wednesday until Friday. Some minor flash flooding issues may occur during this time period. Hopefully, the rain will come down in a manner that the Flash Flooding issues will not increase. If that occurs, we will let you know. This weekend looks very nice but very humid and very warm. Heat Index Values are expected to near 100 degrees over the weekend. On Monday, a cold front is expected to move through and dry us out a bit more, but a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible as the front moves through. Tuesday of next week looks very nice with a slightly cooler morning and highs only in the upper 80s.