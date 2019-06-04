East Texas Ag News: Guidelines for loading a cattle trailer

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When you’re transporting your cattle you never want to overload your trailer.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Center says a general guideline is giving each animal about 1 point 3 square feet per 1-hundred pounds of body weight.
So calves that average 600 pounds would each need about 7 point 8 square feet. Whereas cows that average 15 hundred pounds would need about 19 point 5 square feet.
If your calculations estimate that there is enough square footage for 13 point 7 square feet a head you should only put 13 on the trailer. It’s important to always round down.
And as another general guideline if cattle have horns or it is extremely hot, then the square footage for each animal should be increased.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.