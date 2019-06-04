Brookshire’s, Gatorade team up to help keep first responders hydrated during summer heat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brookshire’s Grocery Company and Gatorade have teamed up to make sure the first responders whose jobs take them out into the summer heat have a way to keep cool and hydrated.
During the month of May, Brookshire’s stores at several locations across East Texas encouraged customers to buy bottles of Gatorade and leave them in boxes at the front of the store to be donated to local fire departments.
Tyler Fire Department stopped by the Brookshire’s located in the Bergfeld Shopping Center on Tuesday to pick up the more than 4,000 bottles of Gatorade donated during May.
“Brookshire’s is a proud supporter of the community, specifically our first responders,” said Robert Marta, store director. “It’s a hot time of year, it’s a hot job, so we want to keep our fire department - who does an excellent job keeping us safe - we want to keep them hydrated.”
“In the summer, of course, when you are using energy and you’re working with 70 lbs. of covering on your body, you use a lot of fluid,” said David Coble, chief of Tyler Fire Department.
“Thank you to all those people shopped here at [Brookshire’s], this is a great, great benefit to the fire department, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Coble added.
This is the 7th consecutive year Brookshire’s has teamed up with Gatorade to offer donations to local fire departments.
