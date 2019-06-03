Winnsboro church mourning loss of pastor after weekend accident

“Pastor Billy as he was known was a man that loved Jesus and he loved our community. We had several conversations about community safety the last couple of years. We also talked personal things. He was a pastor that didn’t preach, he talked to his congregation like they were one on one with him. I loved to listen to him talk about Jesus and Heaven. Winnsboro and this world was a better place with Billy in it, but I wouldn’t wish for him to leave his forever home. My prayers are with Kim and their children, their families and of course the wonderful people of Grace. An amazing place to worship. Thank you for everything Pastor Billy.”