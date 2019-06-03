Winnsboro church mourning loss of pastor after weekend accident

WINNSBORO, TX (KLTV) - A church in Winnsboro is mourning the loss of their pastor who died over the weekend.
According to Grace Fellowship Ministries, Pastor Billy Condrey died after falling out of a lift while cutting trees on his property.
There was an outpouring of support from the Winnsboro community following the news.
On Facebook, the Winnsboro Police Department offered these words about Pastor Condrey:
“Pastor Billy as he was known was a man that loved Jesus and he loved our community. We had several conversations about community safety the last couple of years. We also talked personal things. He was a pastor that didn’t preach, he talked to his congregation like they were one on one with him. I loved to listen to him talk about Jesus and Heaven. Winnsboro and this world was a better place with Billy in it, but I wouldn’t wish for him to leave his forever home. My prayers are with Kim and their children, their families and of course the wonderful people of Grace. An amazing place to worship. Thank you for everything Pastor Billy.”
The Facebook page for Grace Fellowship Church said this about Pastor Condrey:
“He talked a lot about heaven. He always said he wanted to see Jesus, but right after that, his Grandaddy Louie. I wonder what they are doing up there right now. There really is no telling. While we rejoice that our friend, servant, leader, and pastor is in the place where there are no more tears, we are left with them this morning and the days ahead.”
