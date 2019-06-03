Vehicle crashes into house, injures at least one

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A woman was injured after a car drove into a home in Tyler Monday.
According to the Tyler Police Department, a 24-year old man left work after taking a medication that he had not been on before. As he was driving, he fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, crashing through a fence and into the backyard of a home on Havens Trail.
Police said a woman was on the back porch of the home at the time. They said the vehicle swerved around her and struck the home. She was not struck by the vehicle, but by a fence.
The injuries she sustained were not considered serious, but she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
PREVIOUS STORY: According to Paul Findley with the Tyler Fire Department, the vehicle ran into a home in the 6100 block of Havens Trail.
Units from the Tyler Police Department, Tyler Fire Department, and EMS are on the scene.
Findley said an injury was reported, but the person was up and walking around.
