Tornado cleanup ongoing in Winnsboro

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -
Clean-up continues in several areas of East Texas after the storms and tornado damage from Wednesday.
That effort is underway near Winnsboro, where residents suffered damage to homes and property due to an EF 2 tornado.
Some residents are still accounting for damage done to property near the Scroggins area.
Roofs are the main damage, but some roads have just been cleared of massive trees.
"We lost just about every tree in our yard except 2 or 3. And then my brothers truck got some damage," said resident Mackenzie Cox.
Damage to a privately owned chicken farm remains a big job.
The pungent smell of wet feed and decaying chickens now emanates from the area, as the one of the more gruesome jobs of cleaning up will take place.
Much of the stock still remains around the feeders, but numerous piles of feathers are those that didn't make it.
"When the tornado came, I could tell the approximate distance from it , we were within a mile. That's when we started moving west away from it," said area landowner Heath Roberts.
No injuries were reported from the original storm.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.