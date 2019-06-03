Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A few more scattered showers and thundershowers this evening but as we get into our later even hours we should really start to dry out quickly. Partly cloudy skies to start out your Monday with morning lows in the lower to middle 70s. Showers and thunderstorms once again possible tomorrow afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A mostly dry and sunny day for your Tuesday but a few scattered showers remain possible in the afternoon, mostly for areas along and north of Interstate 20. As we head into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the rest of your work week as an active weather pattern sets back up over East Texas. The overall severe threat looks to be low for now, but for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday assume there is the possibility of another round of showers and strong storms at some point during each day. Due to the extra clouds and rain, temperatures will be a bit cooler ranging in the middle to upper 80s for the second half of next week. Slight chances for a few scattered showers on Saturday with clearing skies by the late afternoon, then staying mostly dry for your Sunday.