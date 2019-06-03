Six East Texans busted for meth face federal charges

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office: The persons federally indicted are Travis Gaston (Edgewood), Rickey Howard (Wills Point), Jessica Carlson (Edgewood), Andrew Harris (Grand Saline), and Shelly Field (Ben Wheeler). The sixth person is Timothy Henson (Edgewood) and is still at large and believed to still be in the area any information on his whereabouts please contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.