Six East Texans busted for meth face federal charges

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -On 05/21/19 The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, ATF, Canton Police Department, Grand Saline Police Department, and Texas DPS conducted a several month investigation that lead to 6 people receiving federal indictments for multiple charges.
According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office: The persons federally indicted are Travis Gaston (Edgewood), Rickey Howard (Wills Point), Jessica Carlson (Edgewood), Andrew Harris (Grand Saline), and Shelly Field (Ben Wheeler). The sixth person is Timothy Henson (Edgewood) and is still at large and believed to still be in the area any information on his whereabouts please contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.
The federal charges are for Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and Unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
This investigation is another testament of the interagency cooperation with law enforcement on the continual battle against the drug trafficking in Van Zandt County.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.