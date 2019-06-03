Rain, warm temperatures give way to fruitful blueberry season in East Texas

EDOM, TX (KLTV) - Blueberry season in East Texas is at its peak right now due in part to a rainy year and warm temperatures that are making this year’s crop big and juicy.
At Blueberry Hill Farms in Edom, they get visitors from all over for that exact reason. In 2018, the farm wasn’t so fortunate.
“We live and die by the rain. Last year I got hurt, it quit raining in April [2018],” said Chuck Arena, owner of Blueberry Hill Farms. “It hurt the first berries; the ones that are here right now, they just disappeared on me.”
For blueberry experts like Arena, picking is what keeps everyone at the farm going, and they know when the berries are good and the weather is perfect.
“Right now, the plants are happy, all this rain. Edom has been really blessed with no high winds, no tornadoes, and no hail. My crop looks real good," Arena said.
That means more blueberries for everyone to enjoy whatever their blueberry-craving hearts desire. Arena said all you need are closed-toed shoes and a great attitude; they’ll supply the baskets and all the fruit you can pick.
“There’s no admission fee; you only pay for what you pick," Arena explained. “There’s blueberries and blackberries. It’s so pleasant to pick early in the morning, I always advise people to come early in the morning.”
If you get hungry after all that pickin', the farm’s country store has more than enough to help satisfy your appetite.
“Blueberry lemonade, and tea, and blueberry coffee,” Arena said. “Muffins, turnovers, and pies, and blueberry ice cream.”
Blueberry season is relatively short. It’s from June 1 until July 28, although Arena said the farm gets busiest around the 3rd week of June leading into the July 4 holiday. After the season is over, farm employees maintain the blueberry bushes until next year.
Blueberry Hill Farms is located at 10268 FM 314, in Edom. Blueberry Hill Farms is open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm can be reached at (903) 852-6175 or by visiting the farm’s Facebook page.
