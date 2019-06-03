Piles of debris remain weeks after straight line winds hit Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several homes are still uninhabitable weeks after straight line winds hit several neighborhoods in Longview.
The storm on May 8 caused significant damage to several homes and downed hundreds of trees. Large debris piles are still scattered across the hardest-hit places, including the areas around Eden Drive and Montclair Street off Judson Road.
The National Weather Service confirmed the path of that storm was nearly 17 miles long, although not continuous, and the width of the damage was 2,500 yards.
