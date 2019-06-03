Payne Springs volunteer firefighter indicted on bribery, tampering charges

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A firefighter for Payne Springs Fire Rescue has been indicted on charges of tampering with government document and bribery.
Randy Dale Harley, 53, of Gun Barrel City, was indicted May 31 in a Henderson County courtroom.
Harley was suspended from the department in August 2018.
According to an arrest affidavit, Harley allegedly allowed people to acquire court-ordered community service hours by making a “donation” in exchange for his signature on documents required by the Henderson County Community Supervision & Corrections Department.
The affidavit alleged a person on probation told Fire Marshal Shane Renberg that he had given Harley $1,200 in exchange for his signature for community service hours.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.