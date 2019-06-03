Monday’s Weather: A few afternoon thundershowers. Highs near 90

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Partly cloudy and warm this afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. A few scattered thundershowers will be possible this afternoon, with any activity dying off by sunset this evening. Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow with a bit more of a breeze. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s tomorrow afternoon. By midweek, chances for rain increase with scattered showers and thundershowers likely Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep temperatures just a tiny bit cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will decrease by the weekend with temperatures warming back into the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.