McWilliams Building in downtown Longview seeks historic designation

The McWilliams Building is at 208 North Green St. The application for the historic designation cites reasons for seeking the distinction, including that the building is “associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history” and the “property embodies the distinctive characteristics of a type, period, or method of construction or represents the work of a master, or possesses high artistic values, or represents a significant and distinguishable entity whose components lack individual distinction.”