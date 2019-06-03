Man sentenced to 10-years for robbing Tyler convenience store at knife-point

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A man who Tyler police said robbed a convenience store at knife-point in 2018 has been sentenced to 10-years in prison.
Hunter Dean Milligan, 23, received the sentence after pleading guilty in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom.
Milligan received credit for 476 days.
According to Tyler police, officers responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Food Fast convenience store in the 800 block of West Houston Street in February of 2018.
Police said the clerk told them that Milligan entered the business armed with a butcher knife and demanded money.
