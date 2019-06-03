Kilgore College offers new sign language class

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College Community Education will offer a new sign language class at KC-Longview.
“Introduction to American Sign Language I – Hybrid” will meet on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. June 4 to July 30. The nine-week course will be in Room 116 of KC-Longview’s Hendrix Building.
With the hybrid format, part of the class is taught in the classroom and a portion of the class is online.
Tuition $169 with a required textbook that costs $25. Students will learn the basics of language and will be taught simple conversations.
Other topics will include letters, numbers, feelings, yes and no questions, facial expressions, cultural aspects and more.
For more information, call Janis Carrington, Workforce Development Specialist, at 903-753-2642, or email jcarrington1@kilgore.edu.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.