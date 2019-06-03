‘Jeopardy!’ powerhouse James Holzauer’s loss ends near record-breaking run

James Holzhauer won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" last week, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings. (Source: AP)
June 3, 2019 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 12:12 PM

(KLTV/KTRE) - One win from breaking the all-time highest winnings on “Jeopardy!”, powerhouse contestant James Holzhauer lost on Monday - falling shy of previous champion Ken Jenning’s record winnings.

Holzhauer’s run, in which he averaged $77,000 per episode according to ABC News, came to an end after his 33rd game. Holzhauer lost to a contestant named Emma Boettcher, who beat him by nearly $22,000 in the Final Jeopardy round.

Holzhauer, or #JeopardyJames as he became known on Twitter, was just $60,000 shy of Jenning’s record winnings of $2,522,700. In comparison, it took Jennings 74 episodes to reach that total.

The sports gambler became popular for his nonchalant betting style - often risking most or all of his winnings during Daily Doubles - and his wide range of knowledge.

“A sports bettor mentality was very helpful,” Holzhauer told Good Morning America. "You building from the ground up a strategy of how the optimal play would play this game. You think about your stack as game pieces, not money.”

Fun facts about James’ 33-episode run (per ABC News):

  • He grabbed every slot in the top 10 records for most money won in a single game
  • James got 97% of the questions he answered right
  • He only missed one Final Jeopardy question, and missed only four Daily Doubles

On Twitter, Holzhauer offered a clue that an end to his time on “Jeopardy!” wouldn’t be the worst thing.

“My kid cried about the possibility of her dad losing, so I told her we could have a party the day after it inevitably happens,” he tweeted. “Now she cries when I win.”

