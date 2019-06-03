“It embedded that tree in the fence post.” -- following the Kaufman County tornado

KAUFMAN CO., Texas (KLTV) - An east Texas community is recovering from an E-2 tornado that leveled at least 5 homes.
"We've done a lot of clean up already, this was all trees through here."
Barbara Dawdy has already had two whole trees pulled from her pool.
"It tore up our gazebo and chaise lounges," Dawdy says.
The 125 mile an hour tornado did not hit the Dawdys home, but the debris caused a significant amount of damage.
"You can see here how strong that tornado really was, it embedded that tree in the fence post," Dawdy says.
The National Weather Service says the tornado formed near the Cedar Creek Reservoir.
Residents living in the Cedar Creek Country Club neighborhood were still picking up the pieces Sunday.
The golf course was filled with smoke and flames as residents did their best to burn the reminisce of the broken limbs.
"We're just going to fix everything and move on," Dawdy says.
The National Weather Service did not report any fatalities during Wednesdays tornado in Kaufman County.
