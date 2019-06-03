Henderson County grand jury indicts man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend

ATHENS, Texas (KTRE) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old man who is accused in the shooting death of Tabatha Cashion.
According to the grand jury indictment list the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office released on Monday, Charlie Cervantes, was indicted on a first-degree felony murder charge. He was among 38 people who were indicted when the grand jury met in the 173rd Judicial District courtroom.
Cervantes, of Larue, is still being held in the Henderson County jail. His bond amount has been set at $2 million.
An arrest warrant obtained by East Texas News stated that Cervantes claimed to have heard voices in his head, and one witness said that Cervantes created a post on social media that stated the voices told him to “cut up Tabatha and the kids.”
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Cashion, 34, of Emory, was found dead in Cervantes’ home on Feb. 20. Investigators found the body after serving a search warrant at the home located in the 10000 block of FM 804. Hillhouse said they then talked to Cervantes and he confessed to shooting Cashion.
Back in February, Hillhouse said that a preliminary autopsy report showed Cashion suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. The manner of her death was ruled a homicide.
Her estranged husband told KLTV that on Sunday, February 10, Cashion dropped off their 10-year-old son at his home, and she called the boy the next day, as he says she did every day. He says they were in the process of sorting out custody of their children.
She was reportedly in the process of moving in with her boyfriend in LaRue and had dropped off her other children with her mom. The sheriff’s office says Cashion had promised her mother that she would return the following day. Her husband says they were expecting to see her again later in the week.
Cashion never returned and, after failing to reach her, her mother contacted the sheriff’s office.
