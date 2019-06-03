Governor signs East Texas senator’s bill allowing feral hog kills without license

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill loosening up freedom in Texans’ battle against the feral hog population.
Senate Bill 317, authored by state Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, allows the hunting of feral hogs without a hunting license.
Hughes said in a February interview that the current law could be interpreted to mean one would have to prove hogs are doing damage before you have the right to kill them. SB 317 clarifies feral hogs can be killed without a license whether or not damage is being caused.
Abbott signed the bill on Friday. The law will go into effect on Sept. 1.
